Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Gap Up to $276.11

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $276.11, but opened at $292.51. Jin Medical International shares last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 13,618 shares.
Jin Medical International Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.
About Jin Medical International
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
