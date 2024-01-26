John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.01. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

JBT stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.31.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 109.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after acquiring an additional 432,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

