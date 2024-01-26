Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.87.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.36. 716,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,514. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.24. The company has a market capitalization of $386.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
