Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $12.03 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.92. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.69 per share.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS.
Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,559 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
