JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $51.13. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 91.79% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap equities using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JUSA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

