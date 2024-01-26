JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $317.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $317.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $304.29. The company had a trading volume of 441,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.97 and a 200-day moving average of $273.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

