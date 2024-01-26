JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Plc (JEMA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on March 15th

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Plc (LON:JEMAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Stock Performance

Shares of JEMA opened at GBX 128.10 ($1.63) on Friday. JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec has a one year low of GBX 91.10 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 149.40 ($1.90). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.11. The stock has a market cap of £51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12,809.80 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Europe Middle East & Africa Securities Plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

