Karin L. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prothena by 363.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 442,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 213.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prothena by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

