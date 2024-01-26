Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Up 5.6%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.37. 2,602,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 714% from the average session volume of 319,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

