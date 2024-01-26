Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of KRNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 75,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,326. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $502.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 59,488 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

