Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 on April 2nd

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 284.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

