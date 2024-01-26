KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.660-5.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

KLA Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $641.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $568.21 and its 200 day moving average is $512.34.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $550.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 819.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.