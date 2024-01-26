KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.66-5.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $582.00.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded down $33.80 on Friday, hitting $607.89. The company had a trading volume of 962,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,484. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

