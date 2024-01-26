Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. 376,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $3,113,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

