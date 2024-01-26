Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in January

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the December 31st total of 2,323,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 558.4 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 1.8 %
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$27.64 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of C$27.05 and a one year high of C$35.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.57.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
