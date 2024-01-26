Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $26.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $811.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

