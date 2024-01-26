KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Down 0.3%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 1,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 164.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 148.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

The KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies in the 5G and semiconductor-related industries. KFVG was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

