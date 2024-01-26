KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Down 1.8%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.12. 13,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 7,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.24% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

