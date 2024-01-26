Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.42

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.42 and traded as high as $14.57. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 249,730 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LBAI

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $942.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,769 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.