Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 33.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 736,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,217 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 322,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

