Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Lam Research stock traded down $21.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $844.42. 605,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,451. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $685.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

