Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down to $66.89

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.89, but opened at $64.10. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $63.66, with a volume of 1,000,515 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $966,128.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $1,816,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.