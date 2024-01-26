Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

