Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $94.00 at Barclays

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.41.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $3,640,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 350.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

