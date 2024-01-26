LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.27. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.64 million. Analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LendingTree by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in LendingTree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

