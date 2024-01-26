Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

