Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 78.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,067.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,200 shares of company stock worth $1,951,240. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

