Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $155,154.86 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,413,328 shares in the company, valued at $19,136,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $192.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.43. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lifeway Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.