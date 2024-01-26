LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 809.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,806,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Trading Up 13.3 %

LiveToBeHappy stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,235. LiveToBeHappy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About LiveToBeHappy

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

