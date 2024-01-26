LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 809.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,806,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Trading Up 13.3 %
LiveToBeHappy stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,235. LiveToBeHappy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About LiveToBeHappy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LiveToBeHappy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveToBeHappy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveToBeHappy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.