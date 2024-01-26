Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $104.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Logitech International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

