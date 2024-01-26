Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Down to $26.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $23.50. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 1,175,383 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $568.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.