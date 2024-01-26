Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 1,657.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lonza Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LZAGY traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 824,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,925. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

