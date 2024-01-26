Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Price Target Cut to GBX 90

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Lords Group Trading Price Performance
LON LORD opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.01. The company has a market cap of £75.32 million, a PE ratio of 910.00 and a beta of 1.20. Lords Group Trading has a 1 year low of GBX 39.60 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.45 ($1.10).
Lords Group Trading Company Profile
