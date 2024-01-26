Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Price Target Cut to GBX 90

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

LON LORD opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.01. The company has a market cap of £75.32 million, a PE ratio of 910.00 and a beta of 1.20. Lords Group Trading has a 1 year low of GBX 39.60 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.45 ($1.10).

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.