Los Pinos Elisabet De Sells 15,853 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $121,116.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 6th, Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 7,449 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $89,611.47.

On Monday, October 30th, Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 9,586 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $65,472.38.

NASDAQ AURA opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $289.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 15.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 192.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

AURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

