LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 13.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 44.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of LTC opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.