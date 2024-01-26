Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 11,459 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,413,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,136,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.
Lifeway Foods Price Performance
Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
