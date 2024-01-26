Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 11,459 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,413,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,136,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

