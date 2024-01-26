LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LYB opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

