Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in January

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MQBKY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.9859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

