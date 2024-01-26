Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in January

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MQBKY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.9859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

About Macquarie Group

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.