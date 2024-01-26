MAG Silver Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.39.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.94 and a 1 year high of C$20.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12).

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.