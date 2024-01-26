Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.87.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
