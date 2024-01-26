Marine Products Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MPX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.29. 16,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $354.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Marine Products had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marine Products will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 461,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPX. StockNews.com cut shares of Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

