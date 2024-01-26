Maverick Protocol (MAV) One Day Volume Reaches $29.65 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $29.65 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.53718905 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $16,357,591.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

