Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80. 134,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

