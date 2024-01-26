McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion.

NYSE MKC opened at $68.60 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

