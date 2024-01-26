Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 2nd

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.
Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDRR remained flat at $5.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
