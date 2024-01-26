MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Buys C$100,640.00 in Stock

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kenny purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,640.00.

Shares of CVE:MVP opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.25. MediaValet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24.

Separately, Eight Capital downgraded MediaValet from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.71 in a research report on Thursday.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

