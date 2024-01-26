Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

