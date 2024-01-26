Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

