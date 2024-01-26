Meta Platforms, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.51 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $14.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $14.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on META. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Shares of META opened at $393.18 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $396.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,585,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $217,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,585,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 852,175 shares of company stock worth $291,515,942. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

