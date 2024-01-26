Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.72

Shares of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.72 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37.05 ($0.47). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 38.30 ($0.49), with a volume of 863,454 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Metro Bank Trading Down 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of £251.58 million, a PE ratio of 3,830.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.36.

In related news, insider Ian Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48), for a total value of £5,700 ($7,242.69). Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

